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South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are set to expand their family. On April 14, 2026, Park’s talent agency, Salt Entertainment, officially confirmed that the couple is expecting their second child. The announcement comes nearly four years after the pair wed in a high-profile ceremony in Seoul. According to the agency, the actress is in good health and is expected to give birth this fall. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: ‘Kings of K-Pop’ Make Explosive 20th Anniversary Comeback With Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’, ‘Fantastic Baby’ and More (Watch Videos).

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon to Become Parents for the Second Time

The news was first shared through a brief statement by Salt Entertainment, which requested warm blessings and support from fans for the growing family. According to Soompi, the agency said, "Park Shin Hye is pregnant with her second child. She is due to give birth this fall. We ask you for your warm blessings."

While the agency confirmed the pregnancy and the approximate due date, further details regarding the baby’s gender or specific health updates have remained private to respect the couple's personal lives.

The couple previously welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The news of a second pregnancy has been met with widespread celebration across social media and online communities, as the two remain one of the most beloved power couples in the Korean entertainment industry.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joons Workfront

The pregnancy announcement follows a busy year for Park Shin Hye. The 36-year-old actress recently starred in the workplace comedy series Undercover Miss Hong, which concluded its successful run in March 2024. Known for her versatility, she also led the 2024 dramas Doctor Slump and The Judge from Hell, marking a strong return to the screen after her first maternity break. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s Coachella 2026 Performance Sparks Disappointment Among Some Fans – Here’s Why.

Choi Tae Joon, 35, has also remained active in the industry. Most recently, he appeared in the weekend drama Iron Family, which aired in late 2024. Earlier this year, Choi transitioned to a new management agency, Blitzway Entertainment, to further his acting career both domestically and internationally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Soompi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).