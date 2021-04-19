Tehran [Iran], April 19 (ANI): Iran has deported 203 Pakistanis through the border town of Taftan in the Chagai district on Sunday.

According to official sources, the deported people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not possessing valid travel documents, Dawn reported.

Later, they were handed over to the Taftan Levies Force.

The deported Pakistanis were trying to reach Turkey and European countries in search of better job opportunities after illegally entering Iran, a Levies Force official told Dawn.

As many as 130 people from Punjab, 33 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 from Balochistan, 15 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one from Sindh are among these deported people.

Iran and Pakistan border demarcates Pakistan's Balochistan province from Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province. It is 959 kilometres (596 miles) in length.

The Federal Investigation Agency took them into custody for interrogation, the sources said.

Separately, 29 deported people had been handed back to the Iranian authorities because they did not possess the computerised national identity cards of Pakistan. (ANI)

