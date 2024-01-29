Tehran [Iran], January 29 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry refuted the claims of Tehran's involvement in the attack on a US base in Jordan and said resistance groups decide and work on their own principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people, Iran's state news agency, IRNA reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, warned that the statements and non-constructive actions of some Western officials are threatening regional and international peace and stability

"As we have clearly stated before, the resistance groups in the region are responding the war crimes and genocide of the child-killing Zionist regime and that they do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran. These groups decide and act based on their own principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people", he underlined.

Additionally, Iranian Minister Kanaani advised the West to condemn the crimes of the occupying Israeli regime and work to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza rather than making baseless accusations against Iran, IRNA reported.

This comes as Kannai lashed out at British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for his anti-Tehran rhetoric and unfounded claims.

Kanaani has called baseless the UK accusation after a US base attack in Jordan that Iran has been involved in operations by resistance groups in the region.

"These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region and also indicate that they are influenced by third parties, including the child-killing Zionist regime", Kanaani noted.

Cameron has posted on X, in which, he condemned the drone attack on an American base in Jordan but reiterated that Iran is involved in operations of resistance forces, a claim officials in the Islamic Republic have repeatedly called "baseless".

"We still urge Iran to reduce tensions in the region", Cameron added in his post.

This is while the Islamic Republic has always emphasized that it does not have any proxy group in the region.

The drone attack marks the first instance of US troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the commencement of the Gaza war.

The attack targeted Tower 22 in Jordan, near the Syrian border, escalating an already precarious situation in the region. According to US officials, the drone responsible was launched by Iran-backed militants and seemed to originate from Syria, CNN reported.

US Central Command officially confirmed the casualties, stating that three service members were killed and 25 were injured in a one-way drone attack that struck a base in northeast Jordan.

President Joe Biden vowed to hold those responsible to account, asserting that the attack was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

"These service members embodied the very best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery, unflinching in their duty, unbending in their commitment to our country -- risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism," President Biden remarked. (ANI)

