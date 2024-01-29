29 Jan, 07:24 (IST) NDA Will Win All 40 Seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Predicts MoS L Murugan The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan claimed that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. MoS L Murugan said, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The parties in the INDIA alliance are a mixed bag. It is known to all that the alliance parties will not last till the elections. A split is emerging in the alliance already."MoS L Murugan on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Namakkal, Tamil Nadu | MoS L Murugan says, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The parties in the INDIA alliance are a mixed bag. It is known to all that the alliance parties will not… pic.twitter.com/om0sZWL08r— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Mumbai, January 29: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan for a record ninth time on Sunday, January 28. Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Bihar. The Congress, RJD and other parties of the INDIA bloc on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “betraying” the opposition alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections after he joined hands with the BJP, with some even calling him a “chameleon” and “Paltu Ram” for frequently changing sides.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called him the "biggest star campaigner" for the BJP. Resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi urged Bengal to lead the way unitedly to ensure a change in guard at the Centre, as it had done in freeing the country from British rule.

Former Union minister and former Chandigarh MP Harmohan Dhawan passed away following a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday evening, AAP leader Pradeep Chabbra said. Dhawan was 83 years old. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Congress expects to win between 15 and 20 seats in the state, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops on Sunday, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants and vowing to hold the perpetrators to account. US President Joe Biden vowed on Sunday to strike back after a drone attack he blamed on Iran-backed militant groups killed three US troops in Jordan. The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, as well as top Egyptian, Qatari, and Israeli officials, were in Paris on Sunday working towards a ceasefire in Gaza, officials close to the participants said.

Two men launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said. The Maldives parliament witnessed an unusual scenario on Sunday when leaders of the ruling party and the Opposition came to blows over President Mohamed Muizzu's new cabinet. Videos have gone viral that showed MPs of the People's National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) exchanging blows in the Parliament during a special session called for parliamentary approval for Muizzu's new cabinet.