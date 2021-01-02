Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on several authorities including secretary Ministry of Defence for their failure to rescue a man who was kidnapped in broad daylight from Islamabad around six years ago.

The Express Tribune quoted IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as saying in the 6-page written order that it is not satisfied with the working of the police department as well as the conduct of the secretaries of the Ministry of interior and the Ministry of Defence.

The court said this while disposing of the petition filed by the brother of Ghulam Qadir, who was kidnapped on August 28,2014 by six men in broad daylight.

"Therefore the court declares secretary Ministry of Interior, secretary Ministry of Defence, SP (Investigation), In-charge JIT [joint investigation team], Golra Police Station SHO and IO [investigation officer] jointly responsible for their failure to provide due protection to Ghulam Qadir," the court said.

It further said, "The aforesaid officials are directed to recover Ghulam Qadir within a period of 30 days, failing which their cases will be placed before the competent authorities for initiation of departmental action under the relevant provisions of law."

The court held the state machinery responsible in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on the above officials jointly and severally, The Express Tribune said. (ANI)

