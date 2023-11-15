Islamabad [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the pending contempt of court plea against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for non-compliance, ARY News reported.

Earlier in 2018, a plea was moved in the IHC against the former three-time prime minister, Sharif, over his anti-judiciary remarks after being disqualified.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The contempt of court petition was filed by a local citizen, Adnan Iqbal, ARY News reported.

The petitioner pleaded that the PML-N leader had been constantly defaming the judiciary and other state institutions in the media.

Leading to this, Iqbal pleaded to initiate contempt proceedings against the former prime minister, according to ARY News.

However, no one appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner, and Chief Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the petition for non-compliance.

Moreover, the court had fixed the five-year-old petition for hearing on Wednesday and the registrar's office had issued a cause list for fixing the case, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport last month as he returned to Pakistan after four years of exile in London.

His return has boosted the political fortunes of his party, The Geo News reported.

Earlier in the Toshakhana case, an Islamabad accountability court on Friday ordered authorities to unfreeze former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's properties.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the said order on the application of the PML-N supremo, requesting the court to unfreeze his properties attached by the provincial government of Punjab after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case. (ANI)

