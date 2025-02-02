New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Israel Embassy in India on Sunday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

In a post on X, the Israel Embassy in India stated, "On the occasion of #BasantPanchami #SaraswatiPuja, we extend heartiest greetings to all those celebrating in India and the world. May goddess Saraswati bestow us all with wisdom, good health and prosperity."

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The religious city witnessed an influx of devotees from different parts of the country since early morning, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals.

It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance. Devotees were seen offering prayers and participating in the Ganga aarti, seeking blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.

Meanwhile, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have assured that enhanced arrangements will be made for the third Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami on February 3. (ANI)

