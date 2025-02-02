Tel Aviv [Israel], February 2 (ANI/TPS): In recent weeks, the Israel Police's Yamar (Central Investigations) Unit operated in the south of the country where it exposed a network of criminals and thwarted a shipment of grenades intended for criminal elements.

As the activity moved to the open phase, said the police, last week a contractor was arrested moments before an assassination attempt in the city of Ashkelon, and while he was in possession of a grenade. The remaining members of the cell were later arrested while in possession of additional weapons.

In addition, over the weekend, after a chase by the unit's detectives on Highway 4, two suspects, residents of Rahat, who supplied the weapons to the criminals, were arrested. The two were caught while on their way with a shipment of nine grenades to the criminals. (ANI/TPS)

