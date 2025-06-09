Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel released video footage on Sunday showing what it says is the execution of a Palestinian man by Hamas operatives in a Gaza City square over the weekend.

The footage, blurred to obscure the victim, was shared by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on its Arabic-language Facebook page, "Al-Monsq."

Also Read | Earthquake in Colombia: Quake of Magnitude 6.7 on Richter Scale Hits South American Country, No Casualties Reported.

Maj Gen Ghassan Alian, who heads COGAT, described the act as part of a pattern of violence aimed at maintaining Hamas's grip on power. "Residents of Gaza -- Hamas terrorists and criminals are killing you and do not care about your lives," he said on Facebook. "There is no difference between a dictator who kills in silence and a terrorist who slaughters openly -- both are your enemies and enemies of life."

Alian called the execution a "shocking" and "desperate" attempt to intimidate the public. "The shocking documentation before you is yet another desperate, failed attempt to sow fear among the public in order to preserve Hamas's rule, power, and governance," he said, accusing the group of cynically exploiting civilians "for the sake of the survival of Hamas's terrorist regime and its continued rule."

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Vows To 'Crush Rioters' in Los Angeles, Says Governor and Mayor Can't Do Their Jobs.

No details were provided about the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the execution. The footage is graphic and intended to illustrate what Israeli officials describe as Hamas's continued violence and disregard for Palestinian lives.

COGAT coordinates civilian issues in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria between the Israeli government, military, international organisations, and the Palestinian Authority.

On Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces released an audio recording of Palestinians blaming Hamas for recent violence at humanitarian aid centres.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 55 remaining hostages, 33 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)