Jerusalem, Nov 30 (AP) Israel released another group of Palestinian prisoners early Thursday in exchange for 16 hostages freed hours earlier by the Islamic militant group Hamas in Gaza.

A bus carrying some of the Palestinian detainees was seen arriving in the West Bank city of Ramallah before dawn.

The releases came on the sixth day of a temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

On each day of the truce, hostages have been traded for Palestinian prisoners, leading to the release of a total of 97 hostages. With the Palestinian prisoners freed early Thursday to number 30, the overall total would be 210 released prisoners. (AP)

