Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health Thursday released draft regulations that will require graphic health warnings to be displayed on smoking products. Thus, for the first time in Israel, graphic warnings will be added to the existing verbal warnings on packs of smoking products.

The warnings illustrate the harms of smoking itself as well as the harms resulting from exposure to smoke. The regulations will apply to a variety of smoking products, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and tobacco intended for chewing and sucking.

The publication of the regulations places Israel in line with countries that have already mandated the labeling of graphic warnings on smoking products. Regarding electronic cigarettes, the State of Israel will be one of the first countries in the world to require the labeling of a combined health warning (graphic and verbal) on electronic cigarettes and their parts.

According to the regulations, the labeling requirement will include both a graphic health warning that presents the dangers and harms that may be caused by smoking, and a verbal health warning that explains the negative health consequences of smoking and exposure to it. In addition, the regulations include a labeling requirement for referrals to quit smoking through the Ministry of Health's quit center or the health fund's quit centers. (ANI/TPS)

