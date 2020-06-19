World News | Israel to Appoint Former Ambassador to India as Director General of Foreign Ministry

Jerusalem, Jun 18 (PTI) Israel's former ambassador to India Alon Ushpiz on Thursday was appointed the country's new Foreign Ministry Director General.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi selected Ushpiz, who has served as ambassador in New Delhi from 2011 to 2014. He will be replacing Yuval Rotem, who served in the position for the last four years.

The appointment is yet to be officially confirmed by the Cabinet, local reports said.

Ushpiz, an honours graduate from Hebrew University in International Relations and Japanese studies, has served as political secretary in Tokyo, policy adviser to the Israeli Foreign Minister, Minister for Congressional Affairs in Washington DC and Head of the Bureau for Coordination at the Foreign Ministry in the past.

He is currently heading the influential political wing responsible for formulating policy matters.

