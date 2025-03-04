Jerusalem, Mar 4 (AP) Hamas mourned the death of Aysar al-Saadi, a senior commander in its al-Qassam Brigades, who was killed Tuesday by an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel has been waging a major military operation in the northern West Bank for over a month. Hamas accused Israel of resorting to aerial bombardments due to its military failures on the ground.

Also Read | Cognizant Salary Hike: IT Firm Refutes Reports About Delayed Salary Hikes; Says Merit Increases for Eligible Employees to Be Rolled out in August, Bonuses in Mid-March.

“This new crime will not stop the growing wave of Palestinian resistance,” Hamas said in a statement.

Al-Saadi, who had survived multiple assassination attempts, was targeted amid intense armed clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin, according to the militant group.

Also Read | What Is Netflix Payment Scam? Know How Scammers Are Using Emails To Dupe Users, Tips To Stay Safe.

An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed one person, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Local media outlets said the victim of the strike was a member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

Israel has killed several Hezbollah officials in drone strikes in different parts of Lebanon since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended in late November. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)