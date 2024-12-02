Jerusalem [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that over the past day, its units operated in several locations in southern Lebanon to remove Hezbollah terror threats to the State of Israel that were in violation of the ceasefire conditions.

As part of these operations, on Saturday IDF troops identified several armed terrorists adjacent to a church in southern Lebanon that was actively used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The troops fired toward the terrorists and eliminated them. The eliminated terrorists were operatives in the Hezbollah Khiam ground defence, anti-tank missile, and artillery units.

The terrorists had fired on the Israeli forces from within the church.

Following the elimination of the terrorists, the IDF forces scanned the church area and located a tunnel shaft containing weapons. (ANI/TPS)

