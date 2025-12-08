Panaji, December 8: The Goa police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the owners of "Birch By Romeo Lane", a restaurant-club in Arpora, North Goa, after 25 people died following a blaze at the nightclub. According to the Goa police, an LOC has been issued against the owners, Saurav (Saurabh Luthra) and Gaurav Luthra, in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case. It is also learned that the Goa police have formed several teams to investigate the case, with one team reaching Delhi. So far, the police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Those arrested include Rajiv Modak (Chief General Manager), Priyanshu Thakur (Gate Manager), Rajveer Singhania (Bar Manager), Vivek Singh (General Manager) and Bharat Kohli, who used to oversee the daily operations. Alok Kumar, DGP of Goa, said that an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra (Saurabh Luthra) and Gaurav Luthra. It must be recalled that at least 25 people died in the blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora. It is learnt that the deceased include five tourists and the remaining 20 are said to be staff members. That said, it's important to know who Saurav Luthra (Saurabh Luthra) and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch By Romeo Lane, are. Arpora Nightclub Fire: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Announces Ex-Gratia for Victim’s Kin; Eyewitness Claims Blaze Erupted After Pyro Gun Shot.

Who Are Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra?

The restaurant-club owners have been identified as Saurav Luthra (Saurabh Luthra) and Gaurav Luthra, against whom an FIR has been registered. According to Romeo Lane's official website, the company's chairman is Saurabh Luthra. As per the website, Saurabh Luthra is a gold medalist engineer who has turned into a restaurateur. "Saurabh Luthra is known for his splendid work in F&B industry. His brand Romeo Lane is currently present & coming in 22 cities & 4 countries," the website states.

As per Saurabh Luthra's LinkedIn profile, he is the chairman of Romeo Lane, Birch and Mama's Buoi and is based in Delhi. The Romeo Lane website also mentions that Saurabh Luthra was awarded as an iconic restaurateur by the Times Hospitality Icons in 2023. That said, there is not much known about Gaurav Luthra, although he has also been mentioned in the FIR. Notably, Gaurav Luthra shares a similar surname with Romeo Lane's chairman, thereby indicating that the two are brothers. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Goa Fire Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Victims of Birch by Romeo Lane Blaze Mishap.

Saurabh Luthra, Owner of Birch Restaurant, Issues a Statement on Instagram

Saurabh Luthra's statement on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram/saurabhluthra16)

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced an ex-gratia of INR 5 lakh each for the victims' kin, who lost their lives in the deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. He also said that his government will ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the culprit. Sawant also added that the government does not promote any illegal nightclub. In the wake of the incident, Saurabh Luthra has issued a statement and said that the management stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased and the injured.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Romeo Lane Website and LinkedIn). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).