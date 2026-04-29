World News | Israeli Military Kills Three Hezbollah Fighters in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI): The Israeli military has released an updated assessment regarding its recent offensive in southern Lebanon, reporting that its forces killed three Hezbollah fighters.

In addition to the casualties, the military stated that its units successfully bombed the group's infrastructure across the region as part of a wider effort to dismantle operational sites.

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Broadening the scope of the mission, the military confirmed strikes on several areas beyond the area it intends to control in southern Lebanon, specifically targeting locations situated north of the "Yellow Line".

While detailing the intensity of the engagement, the military also noted a casualty within its own ranks, stating that in one case, an Israeli soldier was "lightly wounded and evacuated" for medical treatment.

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These developments occur amid a hardening of positions by Hezbollah leadership. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Monday reiterated the group's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli "aggression", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem stated that direct talks remain "out of the question" and underscored the group's military stance, asserting, "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation."

According to Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief also criticised the Lebanese government's diplomatic approach. "The authorities rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations," he added.

Parallel to these diplomatic frictions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its troops carried out operations targeting "imminent threats" in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

The IDF stated that soldiers identified three terrorists approaching an area south of the Forward Defence Line. "Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat," the military noted in a statement.

The military further disclosed that additional strikes targeted the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil sector and other military structures. Following the bombardment, secondary explosions were identified, which the IDF claimed were "indicating the presence of weapons stored in the area." Reaffirming its operational intent, the IDF said it will continue to act "decisively against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon."

The fragility of the current security framework was further highlighted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asserted on Sunday that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu warned that Israel would respond with force to ensure security along the northern border, stating that despite perceptions to the contrary, the IDF remains actively engaged. "Regarding Lebanon, one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. It is active, and it is acting with force. It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are essentially disintegrating the ceasefire," the Prime Minister said.

The Israeli leader emphasised that the primary obligation remains the protection of citizens and soldiers, particularly in the northern region. He noted that Israeli forces are operating under rules agreed with the United States and within coordination frameworks involving Lebanon.

This surge in military activity and rhetoric follows an announcement on April 23 by US President Donald Trump regarding a three-week extension of the ceasefire. The US administration had indicated it would work with Lebanon to bolster its ability to protect itself from Hezbollah influence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)