Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jerusalem, Nov 30 (AP) The Israeli military said 10 Israelis and four Thai nationals were released late Wednesday from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The hostages crossed into Egypt and were to be transferred to Israel.

Also Read | Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: US Charges Indian National in Plot to Kill a Sikh Separatist in New York.

It was the sixth such release under a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Israel is to release 30 Palestinian prisoners later Wednesday.

The cease-fire is set to expire early Thursday. International mediators are trying to extend the deal to facilitate the release of additional hostages held by Hamas.

Also Read | China-Like Pneumonia in Netherlands? Dutch Country Sees Alarming Surge in Pneumonia Cases in Kids, Says Report.

The militant group captured some 240 people in an October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the war. Some 150 people are believed to remain in captivity. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)