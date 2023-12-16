Ramallah, Dec 15 (AP) The Israeli military says it has mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The army's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, says Israeli troops found the hostages on Friday and erroneously identified them as a threat. He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.

Also Read | Western Officials Warn Ukraine Is 'Certain To Fail to Russia if US Aid Package Fails To Reach'.

The deaths occurred in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have engaged in fierce battles against Hamas militants in recent days.

He said the army expressed “deep sorrow” and was investigating. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Administration Urges Israeli Government To End Large Scale Ground Invasion in Gaza.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)