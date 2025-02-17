Jerusalem, Feb 17 (AP) An Israeli official says forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon near the border after Tuesday's deadline for their full withdrawal.

The official spoke Monday on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanon's government has opposed any further delay in the Israeli pullout under the ceasefire agreement that ended fighting with the Hezbollah militant group. (AP)

