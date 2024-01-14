Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that forces from its Kfir Infantry Brigade are currently fighting in the area of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip and are expanding their operations there to destroy terrorist infrastructures.

During targeted raids carried out by the fighters, a stockpile of mortars charges, warheads for missiles and rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, cartridges, grenades and uniforms of Hamas' Nukbah unit terrorists were located.

Also Read | North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles Into East Sea.

During a raid on a structure used for terrorist activities, the Kfir forces encountered a terrorist at close range who shot at them. The fighters returned fire, and in the exchange of fire a fighter from the Paratrooper Brigade's Duchafit reconnaissance unit, Sergeant Roi Tal, was killed. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)