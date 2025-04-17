Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): Starting today, Thursday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will provide the public with advance notice of missile fire from Yemen towards the territory of the State of Israel, before activating air raid sirend.

The advance warning will be sent out through the IDF's Home Front Command app in areas under threat, via an update with sound (without an alarm going up and down).

The change is intended to "enable preparation, advance preparedness for citizens to ensure better protection in their vicinity, and receipt of the notification from official sources," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

