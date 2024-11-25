Rome [Italy], November 25 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary of the UK David Lammy, in Rome on the sidelines of his three-day official visit to Italy on Monday.

During his meeting, the EAM appreciated the steady momentum in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also discussed the cooperation between the two nations in terms of technology, green energy, trade, and mobility. They also discussed the developments in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.

"Started the day by meeting FS David Lammy of UK, in Rome today. Appreciate the steady momentum in India UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, green energy, trade, mobility, as well as ongoing developments in Indo-Pacific and West Asia," the EAM said on the social media platform X.

EAM Jaishankar is on his three-day official visit to Italy, and during his trip, he will be participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, where India has been invited as a guest country.

Jaishankar will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, being organised by the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Earlier on Sunday, the EAM inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome, Italy, and hailed the historical India-Italy ties, saying the two maritime countries give a different perspective to the world.

The foreign minister further emphasised that a lot of India's historical connection with Europe was with Italy.

"Our historical connect is actually very deep, and I would not be exaggerating if I said that a lot of India's historical interface with Europe was actually with Italy. This was almost the landing point for anything coming to India or going out of India. So for us, Italians have been producers, they have been customers, they have been financiers, and they have been carriers in our commerce. Our countries are also maritime nations. I think that gives a very different perspective to the world," he said during the occasion.

Jaishankar said that the Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome will help serve better the Indian community in Italy. (ANI)

