Mumbai, November 25: A South Korean court sentenced a 26-year-old man to prison for overeating to evade military service, aided by a friend who received six months for orchestrating the binge-eating plan. The 5-foot-6 man weighed 225 pounds by his physical exam, qualifying him for a non-combat role with a commute from home.

In South Korea, dodging mandatory military service can result in up to three years in prison. However, the court handed the 26-year-old a two-year suspended sentence, considering his lack of prior criminal record and his promise to fulfil his military duties. The man's friend, who had proposed the weight-gain plan as a joke, claimed he never expected his suggestion to be taken seriously.

This isn't the first time a South Korean man has tried to eat his way out of military service. In 2018, a group of a dozen college graduates deliberately gained weight, indulging in pizza, hamburgers, and other calorie-dense foods to avoid conscription.

One individual gained 66 pounds in just six months. While the latest draft dodger successfully avoided front-line combat through similar methods, his prison sentence ensures he’ll have ample opportunity to shed the extra pounds behind bars.

