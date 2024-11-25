Jakarta, November 25: Landslides and flash floods that hit two regencies in Indonesia's North Sumatra province last week have claimed 13 lives with 18 others injured, said an official from the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

According to Sri Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of the emergency, equipment, and logistics unit of the agency on Sunday, the landslides and flash floods struck on Saturday night in Deli Serdang and Karo regencies, Xinhua news agency reported. In Deli Serdang, six people were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after strong currents swept away four houses and a religious building. Indonesia Floods: 28 Killed After Flash Floods and Cold Lava Flow From Volcano in Sumatra.

In Karo regency, a similar disaster left seven people dead and nine injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and health clinics for treatment, she told Xinhua. On early Saturday morning, landslides and flash floods had also stricken Padang Lawas and South Tapanuli regencies in the province, leaving six dead and seven injured. Landslide in Indonesia: 14 Dead As Flood and Landslide Hit Sulawesi Island Triggered by Torrential Rains (See Pic and Video).

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency had issued warnings of extreme weather, forecasting above-normal rainfall intensity in the region. Efforts are underway to assist affected communities and mitigate further risks as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).