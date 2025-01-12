Rome, Jan 12 (AP) Italy on Sunday released an Iranian citizen wanted by the US over a drone attack in Jordan that killed three Americans a year ago, after the Italian justice minister asked a court to revoke his arrest.

Mohammad Abedini has already returned to Iran, Iranian state TV said on Sunday afternoon.

He was scheduled to appear at a Milan court on Wednesday in connection with his bid for house arrest pending extradition to the US.

Abedini was arrested on a US warrant on December 16, three days before Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained while on a reporting trip to Iran.

Sala, who was believed held as a bargaining chip for Abedini's release, returned home last week.

The US Justice Department has accused Abedini of supplying the drone technology to Iran that was used in a January 2024 attack on a US outpost in Jordan that killed three American troops.

An official note on the case released by the Italian Justice Ministry on Sunday said that under Italy-US extradition treaties, “only crimes that are punishable according to the laws of both sides can lead to extradition, a condition which, based on the state of documents, can't be considered as existing.”

The ministry said that the potential charge against Abedini — criminal association for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a US federal law — “did not correspond to any conduct recognised by Italian law as a crime.”

Iranian state TV said the release and return of Abedini came after Iran's foreign ministry pursued the case, as well as “talks” between Iran's intelligence ministry and the Italian intelligence service.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni described a “diplomatic triangulation” with Iran and the United States as being key to securing Sala's release, confirming for the first time that Washington's interests entered into the negotiations.

Sala's release came after Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida to meet US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP)

