Codogno (Italy), Sep 27 (AP) Italy's coronavirus Patient No. 1, whose case confirmed one of the world's deadliest outbreaks was underway, is taking part in a 180-kilometer (112-mile) relay race in memory of COVID-19 victims and as a sign of hope after he himself recovered from weeks in intensive care.

Mattia Maestri was suited up Saturday for the start of the two-day race between Italy's first two virus hotspots. It began in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive Feb. 21, and was ending Sunday in Vo'Euganeo, where Italy's first official COVID death was recorded the same day.

Also Read | Pakistan: 13 Killed in Road Mishap in Sindh Province.

Wearing a black mask, Maestri said the race was a “beautiful initiative” uniting the two hard-hit cities, and that he was thrilled to be even alive to participate. “I feel very lucky,” he said at the starting line. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)