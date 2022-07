Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump passed away on Thursday.

She, 73, was found dead at her home at 10 E. 64th St. in Manhattan at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, The New York Post reported citing police sources.

As per the sources, she suffered cardiac arrest and was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Ivana Trump is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend," Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death.

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," he added.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life, Trump said.

Ivana Trump told Vanity Fair in 1988 that "Donald calls me his twin as a woman" and often referred to the former president as "The Donald."

Following the couple's divorce, she told Oprah Winfrey in a 1992 interview that "I will not let men dominate me anymore," New York Post reported.

She later went on to marry twice after Donald Trump. First to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, whom she divorced two years later, and again in Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.

Rubicondi, an Italian model and actor, was more than 20 years her junior, as per the reports by New York Post.

The couple was married at Mar-A-Lago in a wedding hosted by the former president and Ivanka served as the maid of honour. They divorced a year later. (ANI)

