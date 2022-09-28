Washington, Sep 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during their bilateral meeting talked about how the US and India can further advance their shared security, economic and geopolitical goals.

“The partnership between India and the United States is one of the most consequential in the world. It's vital to address virtually every challenge our people face,” Blinken told reporters at a joint press availability with Jaishankar at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Spread over two days, beginning with a dinner hosted by Blinken in honour of Jaishankar, the two top diplomats spent hours together discussing a wide range of bilateral and regional issues as they believe that the India-US partnership is the most consequential one in the 21st century.

“Today, we talked about how we can further advance our shared security, economic and geopolitical goals,” Blinken said.

The meeting on Tuesday lasted for more than an hour.

“In today's meeting and as well at dinner last night, we also talked about ways to further strengthen our strategic partnership and advance shared objectives," Blinken said.

Blinken said the partnership is vital to addressing virtually every global challenge that the people face, whether it's health, security, climate change, food security, or upholding a free and open international order to name just a few.

“Over the past years, we have made real progress in elevating that partnership bilaterally that is directly between us through institutions like the QUAD and the G-20 and in international organisations, including at the United Nations,” he said.

Jaishankar said the relationship has grown significantly in scope and depth in the last few years.

“In today's meeting, we discussed our political working together and exchanging and on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges," he said.

India's relationship with the US has grown very significantly in scope and depth over the last few years, he added.

"We engage each other across pretty much every domain," he said.

The minister specifically mentioned the discussion on the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific situation.

“I shared with Secretary Blinken, my experience of interactions during the UN General Assembly about the deep anxieties in the 'Global South' on fuel, on food, on fertilizers. The increasing salience of green growth, digital development, and affordable health is today very, very evident,” he said.

Cooperation in different bilateral domains is progressing vigorously, he said, adding that he along with Blinken did a comprehensive stocktaking.

A day earlier, Jaishankar met Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to review their particular areas.

Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation that India has got from the US for tackling international terrorism.

“We explore ways to keep building our dynamic economic partnership. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which we launched in May, is one way we'll do this. Just a few weeks ago, India affirmed its intention to participate in three of the framework's pillars on supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy,” Blinken said.

