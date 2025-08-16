New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke over the phone on Saturday and discussed Ukraine developments and other issues.

"Appreciate the call from UK FS @DavidLammy. Our discussions covered the recent Ukraine developments and other issues," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The conversation came a day after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held Summit meeting in Alaska over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska "went really well".

He also held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, several European leaders and the Secretary General of NATO and highlighted that it was determined by all that a peace agreement is the best way going forward.

The US President said in a post on Truth Social, "A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up."

He also shared that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will be coming to Washington DC on Monday and if things work out then a meeting would be scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier on Friday, the United States and Russia held the much-anticipated truce talks meeting in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Russia's top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia "very well" in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite "resistance."

"The US-Russia summit in Alaska has definitely been productive," Dmitriev said according to CNN, adding that there were "lots of issues that we discussed and many we agreed on".

"Some of them are to be agreed and definitely it's very important that President Trump outlines a significant economic potential of cooperation between the US and Russia," said Dmitriev."We will continue building US-Russia relations going forward despite lots of resistance to this, but we will continue strengthening US-Russia ties," he added, as per CNN. (ANI)

