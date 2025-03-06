A Khalistan supporter attempted to breach security cover and attack India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London. The attempted attack on Jaishankar, caputured on a camera, ocurred on Wednesday, March 05. The Khalistan supporter ran towards the Jaishankar's car and tore the Indian flag as the police dragged him away. The incident, a video of which went viral, took place when Jaishankar was leaving Chatham House after attending an event. The India's EAM is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom. The visit started from March 04 and is scheduled till March 09. EAM Jaishankar Discusses Indian Foreign Policy, Regional Dynamics in UK.

Khalistan Supporter Tries To Attack S Jaishankar in London

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar targeted by Khalistani extremists in London. Khalistani extremists heckled and attempted to attack minister while he was leaving an event at Chatham House.#Khalistanis #SJaishankar pic.twitter.com/ExvoEDoS5u — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 6, 2025

Khalistan Supporters Heckle S Jaishankar in London

BREAKING: Khalistan supporters in London, U.K., heckled India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his envoy. A passerby made an obscene gesture toward them. The group accuses the minister and his government of assassinating their members and is… pic.twitter.com/QARU3sJbGI — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)