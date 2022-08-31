New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the government and people of Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago on the Independence day of their respective countries.

Extending greetings to the Malaysian Foreign Minister on the 65th Independence day of the country, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Congratulate FM Saifuddin Abdullah and the Government and people of Malaysia on Hari Kebangsaan yang ke-65. Will further strengthen our Enhanced Strategic Partnership."

Jaishankar also congratulated the Foreign Minister of Trinand and Tobago, Amery Browne on the 60t Independence day of the country.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr. Amery Browne and the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago on the 60th anniversary of their Independence. Our historical ties and common values enrich our relationship," he tweeted.

India and Malaysia this year celebrated the 65th anniversary of their bilateral relationship. On the occasion, Jaishankar and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah exchanged an agreement to mutually recognize the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Abdullah, where both discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in key sectors, and people-to-people ties.

The two countries are connected by various cultural and historical ties that date back to antiquity. Official diplomatic relations between both modern states were established in 1957, following the Federation of Malaya independence. Since then, both countries' leaders have made several visits to each other.

India has a high commission in Kuala Lumpur, and Malaysia has a high commission in New Delhi and a consulate general in Chennai and Mumbai.

The two countries are on friendly terms with each other seeing as Malaysia is home to a strong concentration of Indian immigrants.

The bilateral relations between India and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago have considerably expanded in recent years with both nations building strategic and commercial ties. Both nations formally established diplomatic relations in 1962.

India supported the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from colonial rule and established its diplomatic mission in 1962 - the year that Trinidad and Tobago officially gained independence from British rule. (ANI)

