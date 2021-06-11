Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is in Kuwait for a visit, informed about the "fruitful" meeting

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting of Indian envoys in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain and discussed the welfare of the Indian community and trade interests in these countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is in Kuwait for a visit, informed about the "fruitful" meeting with the envoys.

They discussed interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic.

"Chaired a fruitful meeting of Indian Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain today. Discussions focused on: 1. Ensuring utmost welfare of the Indian community in respective jurisdictions," he tweeted.

"Facilitating reuniting of families separated by Covid disruption. 3. Interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic. 4. Encouraging speedy resumption of flights to Gulf destinations to help NRIs," he added.

Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait as part of his bilateral visit to the Gulf country on Thursday. (ANI)

