Brussels, Jun 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held "very open and productive" talks with the European Union's High Representative in Brussels, covering areas of defence and security, maritime security, cyber and space.

Jaishankar was joined by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas for the first Strategic Dialogue between India and EU. They also touched upon plans for an “ambitious and balanced” India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year.

"I believe we had a very open and productive meeting," said Jaishankar, as he highlighted that his visit to Belgium follows around three months after that of the EU College of Commissioners to India.

“It is apparent that the world order is in the midst of a profound change. These trends have intensified in many ways. We have without doubt entered an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy,” he said.

As two important poles of that emerging reality, there is a powerful place for India and the European Union to forge deeper ties, he said, adding that working towards that goal requires intensified cooperation in many domains.

"At its core is a strong political and strategic rapport that is built on both our entities being political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies. Naturally, how we look at the world and its challenges are shaped by history, geography, development levels and experience.

"There will be situations when our perspectives may not be entirely identical, that is understandable, but what is important is that we expand common ground and understanding and enhance levels of trust,” he added.

Jaishankar said he had exchanged views on the global order with the EU High Representative and will be discussing the situation in Europe, including a deeper exchange on the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Indo-Pacific, among others in further discussions.

"I am confident that this will be useful and productive. Stabilising and de-risking the international economy is today a strategic priority for us. This has many dimensions, including building more resilient and reliable supply chains as well as increasing trust and transparency in digital interactions, creating stronger economic and technology partnerships between major players, we believe, has acquired even greater value.

“It is with that perspective that we support the goal of concluding an ambitious and balanced India-EU-FTA by the end of the year. We also see great benefit in holding an early meeting of the Trade and Technology Council.”

The issue of counterterrorism also dominated the agenda, with Kallas dubbing "nuclear threats" as an area of mutual concern for India and the EU.

Jaishankar told reporters: “India strongly believes that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. This is a shared and interconnected challenge for the global community and it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter.”

During his week-long tour of Europe, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of France to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

