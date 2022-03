New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha and highlighted the growing partnership between India and Brazil.

"Pleasure to welcome Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha. India and Brazil have a growing partnership. We work together at the G4, UNSC, G20, IBSA and BRICS. Discussed the relevance of strategic autonomy in an uncertain and a volatile world," tweeted Jaishankar.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Prices of Anti-Radiation Tablets Skyrocket; Here's Why.

Notably, India and Brazil are strategic partners which share a close and multifaceted bilateral relationship. The two countries also cooperate in multilateral fora such as UN, including G-4, other UN bodies, as well as plurilateral fora such as IBSA, BRICS, BASIC and G-20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)