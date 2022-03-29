EAM Jaishankar met Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on sidelines of the BIMSTEC in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 29 (ANI): Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.

Both the leaders discussed cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power and agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit.

"Good to meet FM Narayan Khadka of Nepal on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. Discussed our cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power. Agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit," Jashankar tweeted.

Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today and emphasized the grouping's commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation especially connectivity, energy and maritime ties among the member countries.

"Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit on Sunday.

The ministers, Gamini Lokuge, Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ministry of Tourism and, D V Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, had received Jaishankar at the airport. Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka from March 28 to 30.

The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation. Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. The members include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. (ANI)

