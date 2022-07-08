Tokyo [Japan], July 8 (ANI): Cinnamoroll has been named the most loved Sanrio character for the third year in a row, as revealed in Sanrio Character Ranking 2022.

In the past six decades, Sanrio has created many popular characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pom Pom Purin, Kuromi, and so on.

"Our business is social communication business. It means connecting people. Characters are the spokespersons to express their minds. Even if you can't say 'thank you' honestly, for example, you can express your appreciation by giving Kitty," said Tomokuni Tsuji, the President of Sanrio.

"Characters have the meaning of the message of presenters and based on such corporate philosophy, what we should do is connect people, he said, adding that we have created a new vision of 'One World Connecting Smiles' and making the world peaceful by smiling."

The ranking is voted by fans from across the world and each country has its own idol.

In a further statement, the President said, "Our main source of sales is the overseas market. In that sense, the growth of our industry is supported by foreign countries. There are many countries overseas, so I would like to make progress steadily."

"First of all, in China and Southeast Asia, we will expand businesses. In Europe and USA, we would like to recover our business. To realize it we confirm our bland by collaborating with partners," Tomokuni Tsuji said regarding the company's marketing.

All over the world simultaneously we would like to deliver Sanrio characters including "Hello Kitty", Tomokuni Tsuji added.

The firm is targeting the education field and digital entertainment with a motive to bring smiles to all faces over the world as Sanrio is taking its character creation to the next level. (ANI)

