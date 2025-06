Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): The Osaka Kansai World Expo was recently held in Japan, serving as a global platform to showcase the cultures, arts, and technologies of various countries.

At the event, leading Japanese Information and Communication Technology firm NTT presented its cutting-edge IOWN technology.

This technology enabled seamless, real-time communication between Japan and Taiwan, offering high capacity and enhanced energy efficiency.

NTT also contributed to a digital adaptation of the Kabuki play Senbon Zakura ("A Thousand Cherry Trees"), which featured a fusion of the virtual performer Hatsune Miku with live stage actors.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT, said "This digital Kabuki performance marks its 10th show since it began in 2016. At that time, most of the audience consisted of elderly viewers. To spark interest in Kabuki among younger generations, NTT proposed a performance enhanced by its advanced technology. I will never forget the first event in 2016. Many young people gathered, primarily to see the digital character Hatsune Miku. But after the performance, many of them were moved to tears. I asked one group, "Was it impressive?" They replied, "I realized I was deeply moved by Kabuki itself--that's why I wept." I will never forget that response. It confirmed for me that young people can indeed be emotionally touched by Kabuki when allowed to experience it in a way that resonates with them".

The most advanced performance featured a simultaneous, collaborative presentation by Japan and Taiwan, with real performers and virtual characters appearing together on a single screen.

Ordinarily, internet connections introduce a delay of several seconds. However, thanks to IOWN technology, this performance was achieved with no noticeable delay.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT, said, "I recognise that it was successful in reducing network delay and overcoming the limitations of distance. In addition, a key goal of IOWN development is to help protect the global environment by reducing energy consumption to one-hundredth of current levels--this is the ultimate objective. At the Expo, NTT incorporated this technology and successfully reduced energy usage to one-eighth of conventional levels."

Advancements in technology are bringing unprecedented experiences to human social life, and NTT is showcasing these innovations to visitors. (ANI)

