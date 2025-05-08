Munich [Germany], May 8 (ANI): Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has stated that the ongoing threat of war between India and Pakistan stems from Pakistan's persistent involvement in terrorism and its continued support for terrorist groups.

Burfat also pointed that such attacks have been a persistent issue since 1948, with militants backed by Pakistan's military perpetrating atrocities in Kashmir, including violence against women.

He stated," the main reason for the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and India is the continuous terrorism carried out by Pakistan against India. Innocent Indian civilians have repeatedly fallen victim to brutal attacks carried out by extremist jihadist terrorists, who are trained, supported, and sheltered by the Pakistani military."

"A recent example occurred in Pahalgam, where terrorists backed by Pakistan's army killed unarmed civilians without mercy. Both the local population and the international community are well aware that these terrorist assaults against India have persisted since the early days. As far back as 1948, such jihadist militants attacked India, plundered Kashmir, and perpetrated grave atrocities, including acts of sexual violence against women," he added.

Shafi Burfat highlighted," therefore, when we look at the cause of this war honestly and based on facts, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Saraikis understand that this war is the result of the Punjabi army's mischief, terrorism, extremism, and the unjustified shedding of Indian blood."

He further emphasised that India is now fighting to destroy the hideouts and training centres of these terrorists hidden inside Pakistan. The operation is being led by two Indian female officers, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The Sindhi nation, along with other marginalised groups, views this war as a direct result of Pakistan's continued terrorist attacks on India and the resulting loss of innocent lives, as cited by the JSMM Chairman.

This is why the Pakistani army and intelligence agencies are now conducting drone attacks in different cities across Sindh, including Karachi, using small drones. They intend to falsely portray these attacks as Indian aggression, aiming to create hostility among the Sindhi people toward India.

According to the JSMM Chairman, this war is the result of the extremist jihadist terrorism initiated by the Punjabi army against India. He stated," From a moral and principled standpoint, we Sindhis consider the Pakistani army and the extremist terrorists to be guilty. We morally stand with India and believe that India is right."

He lamented," we Sindhis clearly understand that the Pakistani army is a fanatic, anti-human, and double-faced force that supports terrorists. Therefore, all civilised people around the world should stand with India and provide political and moral support in its fight against Pakistan's criminal-minded army and anti-human terrorists."

The Chairman of JSMM also emphasises to the global community that Pakistan, an artificial state founded on the controversial two-nation religious ideology, is the fundamental political and psychological root of jihadist extremism and terrorism. He asserts that true peace and the eradication of Pakistan-backed extremism and terrorism, both in the region and globally, will not be possible until this artificial state is dismantled and the historically distinct nations it suppresses, such as Sindhudesh, are granted freedom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)