Karachi [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including two women and five children, have been reported dead in road accidents in Karachi during the first five days of February, according to rescue officials cited by ARY News.

As per the details, the number of people killed in Karachi traffic accidents is rising daily. Despite grandiose assertions, the authorities have failed to control the traffic despite assurance.

According to ARY News, injuries from the traffic accidents were reported to number over 100.

In the meantime, 83 people died and 1,220 were hurt in traffic incidents involving speeding cars in the first 35 days of 2025. So far this year, 1,304 traffic accidents have been documented. In an attempt to reduce deadly accidents, Karachi's Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho declared last year that dumpers would not be allowed to move through the city between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m as cited by ARY News.

Odho reportedly pointed out that more than half of the more than 900 incidents that happened in Karachi this year were fatal. According to him, there are fatalities in the city from every second accident, which presents a serious obstacle for law enforcement in their continuous battle against criminals as quoted by ARY News.

Additionally, Karachi is experiencing severe fire events in addition to traffic accidents. According to ARY News, which cited police sources, between January 1 and January 28, 2025, at least 42 people including five women were killed in shooting incidents in Karachi.

These accidents also resulted in 233 injuries, including five women. The firing incidents, which were reported in various parts of the city, resulted in the deaths of five people while stopping robbery attempts.

Notably, a total of 12 children have gone missing in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing. (ANI)

