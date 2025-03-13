Kathmandu [Nepal], March 13 (ANI): The streets of Kathmandu transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors as locals and tourists joined forces to celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi at Durbar Square.

The ancient palace courtyard of Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was abuzz with revelers smearing colors, dancing to traditional drums, and greeting each other with "Happy Holi", dancing along the beat of traditional drums and other music in the premises of the ancient palace.

The Kathmandu or Basantapur Durbar Square a common place for Kathmanduites to gather and celebrate the festival of colors. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, previously the royal palace, has witnessed major turmoil and changes in Nepal, is also referred as the "Holi Junction of Kathmandu". Every year, people observing the festival of colors usually visit the historical courtyard for recreation.

Hundreds of foreign tourists, including visitors from Germany and Austria, immersed themselves in the festivities, donning colorful attire and sporting vibrant hues on their faces.

"The mood is fantastic. As you go around, people are having fun, everyone are so colorful," Eliaz, a tourist from Germany told ANI.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The first day of the festival is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, and the second day is Dhuleti or Holi. On the next day, people enjoy smearing one another with different colors, including Abir or red vermilion powder.

Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People of all ages enjoy the festival with enthusiasm. One of the widely observed festivals of the country, the festival begins on the eighth day of the new moon and ends with the burning of the 'Chir', which was installed earlier, on the full moon day later today.

"We are walking through the streets, we are having lot of fun, we've got quite colorful as well," Chris, a tourist from Austria who had his face smeared with colors told ANI.

"I am enjoying the environment. It's very nice, it's calm but it's very (full of) festive atmosphere. I really like it," Chris added.

The festival of colors also follows, a Hindu myth. Demon king Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad.

Following her brother's instruction, Holika, who had a boon from the god that fire would not harm her, sat on fire with Prahlad on her lap but was burnt to death while Prahalad remained unhurt due to the blessing of God Bishnu.

From then onwards, the festival also known as Holi is celebrated by smearing color with enjoyment. There is also a saying that Lord Vishnu had told Holika that the boon she had received would be meaningless if it was misused. Senior people believe that any premonitions can be avoided if "Tika" made from the ashes of the 'Chir' is put on one's forehead or kept in the house.

The formal start of Holi in Nepal starts with the erection of the "Chir" in the premises of the Basantapur Durbar Area, the old residence of Nepali rulers over the time. The pole or the sacred "Chir" tied with multicolored pieces of clothes gives the go ahead signal for the people of Nepal to make preparations for the holi signalizing it is arriving on their doorsteps.

In order to mark the death of Holika, who have got the boon to remain unaffected in fire gets burned down. In order to mark the victory of godliness over the devil forces, holi is believed to have started and the burning of Chir is based on it.

This traditional culture of playing the Holi is marked on two separate days in Nepal. The hilly and Himalayan districts of Nepal mark the day of holi on Thursday (this year) whereas the Terai districts will be celebrating Holi on Friday, this year. (ANI)

