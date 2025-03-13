Kabul, March 13: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology noted. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 13/03/2025 13:58:36 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 69.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS noted.

Earlier on March 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Afghanistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 10/03/2025 07:01:10 IST, Lat: 36.97 N, Long: 73.14 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan." Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface. As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted. Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits Mahesana.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. When earthquakes strike, their magnitude is important but also their depth, with shallow earthquakes wrecking more damage than those deeper into the Earth. Afghanistan is unfortunately prone to these shallow earthquakes, due to the region's tectonic plates often slipping past one another, as opposed to colliding directly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)