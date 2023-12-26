Lahore, Dec 26 (PTI) The terrorist killed in a shootout with police in Pakistan's Punjab province last week has been identified as a key TTP operative who was involved in a rocket attack on an army camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police shot dead two terrorists in the Chiniot area, some 200 km from Lahore, on Saturday.

One of the terrorists was identified as Ghazanfar Nadim alias Khalid Habib who was carrying a bounty of PKR 50 lakh. On Tuesday, the authorities identified the other killed terrorist as Younas, a key Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) member.

"Younas was wanted by the Dera Ismail Khan police for his involvement in several cases of terrorism in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also involved in the attack on Pakistan Army Camp at Shikai. Apart from this, his record includes communal target killings and high-profile kidnappings," the CTD said.

The other terrorist Nadim was the mastermind of a bomb attack on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) building in Faisalabad city, some 130 km from Lahore. In 2011, a powerful car-borne improvised explosive device blast took place outside the ISI building in the civil-lines area in Faisalabad in which 25 people were killed and 100 others were wounded.

"Nadim was a key commander of the banned TTP in Punjab province. He was also involved in 11 major terror activities, including attacks on Shia Muslims in the country in which 50 people were killed," the CTD said, adding that he had been absconding since 2011.

