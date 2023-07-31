London [UK], July 31 (ANI): UK-based Khalistan sympathizer Avtar Singh Sanghera’s India visit has challenged his deeply entrenched beliefs, and shed light on a Punjab he scarcely recognized, according to Khalsa Vox.

Sanghera’s journey from a vocal Khalistan supporter to a proponent of peace and progress showcases a compelling narrative of change.

Also Read | China: Satellite Imagery Highlights Detention Facilities in Tibet, Says Report.

For the past six decades, Sanghera used to live in a world where the image of his homeland was painted by the gruesome memories of anti-Sikh riots and the narrative spun by radical factions.

His narrative of Punjab was marred by communal disharmony and political exploitation, a picture ingrained by his affiliations with the Babbar Khalsa International, a pro-Khalistan Sikh militant organization.

Also Read | Indian National Simranjit Singh Admits to Smuggling People From His Country Into the US via Canada, To Face Prison Time.

His own unsuccessful attempt to spawn an offshoot of the group in 2016 further cemented his conviction. This narrative, however, began to change upon his return to his homeland.

The Punjab that greeted Avtar Singh in 2023 proved to be far different from the one he had left four decades ago. Contrary to his expectations, he discovered a society where different communities coexisted peacefully, a place where development was palpable, and the supposed support for the Khalistan movement was conspicuously absent. This was not the Punjab of his memories, nor the one propagated by Khalistan leaders overseas, according to Khalsa Vox.

The Khalistan sympathizer upon arrival to Punjab, witnessed the reality of misguided youth falling prey to a cycle of drug addiction, a tragic by-product of the false propaganda, and the unfulfilled promises of leaders like Simranjit Singh Mann, according to Khalsa Vox.

Avtar understood that many of the individuals exploiting the Khalistan cause were more interested in personal gain than in the welfare of their people.

According to Khalsa Vox, Avtar Singh’s revelation has been nothing short of transformational. He has made a public appeal to the Sikh youth, urging them to focus on education and nation-building, rather than becoming fodder for political machinations. Moreover, he has called upon other Khalistan sympathizers to visit Punjab, experience the reality firsthand, and liberate themselves from the darkness of misinformation.

His transformation sends a potent message to the global community – that individual growth and societal progress hinge on honest introspection and the ability to question long-held beliefs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)