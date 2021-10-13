Kiev [Ukraine], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine is waiting for Russia's clear response to a proposal to hold a meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin which can occur during the Normandy Format summit, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Now we are waiting for a clear answer from Russia whether they are ready to meet or not. This meeting can take place within the framework of the Normandy summit, if such is held, and we want it to be held in the near future, Kuleba said.

Also Read | Planning To Travel Abroad? Here’s a List of Countries That Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Indians.

The meeting can also take place separately. But the main thing is that Russia now looks confused and cannot give us a clear answer: are you meeting with us or not?" he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)