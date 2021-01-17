Berlin, Jan 17 (AP) Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has departed from Germany to return to Russia, where he faces the threat of arrest.

Navalny's flight from Berlin was due to arrive Sunday evening at Moscows Vnukovo Airport, where security measures were heightened.

Navalny has been recovering in Germany from his poisoning in August with a nerve agent, which he has blamed on the Kremlin. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leaders poisoning.

He announced on Wednesday that he would return home on a flight operated by Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russias state-controlled airline Aeroflot.

Navalny said as he boarded the plane that he was “very happy.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)