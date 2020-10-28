Beirut, Oct 28 (AP) Lebanon and Israel held a second round of U.S.-mediated talks Wednesday over their disputed maritime border and agreed to continue discussions on the next day.

Local news reports described the meeting as “serious” as the two sides got down to technicalities and the Lebanese delegation pushed for an additional 1430 square kilometers (550 square miles) to be included in Lebanese territory.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

The US has been mediating the issue for about a decade, but only earlier this month was a breakthrough reached on an agreement for a framework for U.S.-mediated talks.

Beirut hopes that oil and gas discoveries in its territorial waters will help it overcome an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and pay back its massive debt that stands at 170 per cent of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.

Also Read | How US is Voting in Presidential Election 2020: Early Voting, In-Person Voting, Mail-In And Absentee Ballots Explained.

The talks also come to the backdrop of U.S. sanctions that recently included two influential former Cabinet ministers allied with the militant Hezbollah group. Israel, the United States and some other Western and Arab countries consider the Iran-allied Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Israel already has developed a natural gas industry elsewhere in its economic waters, producing enough gas for domestic consumption and to export to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Local media, including the English-language Daily Star, reported that the Lebanese side was adopting a “maximalist stance.” It said Lebanon was pushing for the additional square kilometers to be included in Lebanese territory on top of the already disputed 860 square kilometer- (330 square mile-) area of the Mediterranean Sea which each side claims as being within their own exclusive economic zones.

The local Al-Jadeed station called the talks serious and “very heated,” adding that the Lebanese delegation's ceiling is the highest it has been and that there are “fundamental disputes on the starting point.” The U.S.-mediated talks are being held in a tent at a U.N. post along the border known as Ras Naqoura, on the edge of the Lebanese border town of Naqoura. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)