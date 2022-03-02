New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India has hosted a lunch of Punjabi food at his residence in New Delhi.

The guest of honour at the lunch was Amrit S Maan, MD of the Punjab Restaurant in Covent Garden, London, who was awarded an OBE by the Her Majesty the Queen in the recent New Year's Honours List for his services to charity and community over many years.

Also Read | Russian Missile Strike Hit Buildings in Ukraine’s City Zhytomyr, Rescue Efforts Underway.

The charitable work done by him during the COVID-19 period alone witnessed the restaurant provide over 200,000 meals to those in need, which included providing oxygen concentrators to India.

Apart from it, the MD of the Punjab Restaurant carried out pro bono legal work as a solicitor and is a trusted business advisor to many organisations and individuals.

Also Read | Crude Oil Price Soars to $113 A Barrel as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Worsens.

For the Punjabi feast, Amrit flew his restaurant manager and head chef into New Delhi to prepare some of the Punjab Covent Garden's most loved dishes such as its Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Grandad's Kali Daal, AlooGobi, Acharri Gosht and flaming Chicken Tikka Special.

Over sixty guests admired the Punjabi food served in Delhi on Sunday by a restaurant from London, but it should be noted that Punjab is no ordinary restaurant.

It's the oldest North Indian Punjabi restaurant in the UK, founded by Amrit Maan's great-grandfather Gurbachan Singh Maan in 1946 and so just having marked its 75th anniversary.

It was then expanded by his grandson Sital Singh Maan, father of Amrit, who was also present at the event, and as he takes a backseat, Amrit has taken over the reins as a fourth-generation Maan.

"I was on a private visit to New Delhi and was surprised, and at the same time privileged and humbled to receive an invitation to the British High Commissioner's residence as a guest of honour. I had the opportunity to talk about current issues that matter to British Punjabis and the positive contribution that Punjabis make to British life. From jesting about cooking together, I ended up offering to fly my staff so the guests could sample a taste of our British Punjabi food - my team are great for agreeing," said Amrit S Maan in a statement.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The UK is home to a vibrant Punjabi diaspora who make a huge contribution to British society. It was a pleasure to host Amrit Maan and learn about his family's history, an example of the living bridge of people which connects UK and India - including through the delicious Punjabi butter chicken."

The Punjab Restaurant is located in the historic Seven Dials area of Covent Garden, London. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)