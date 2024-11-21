New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): M. Keivom, currently serving as a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Djibouti, according to an official press release by the MEA.

He is expected to assume his new role shortly, marking a significant step in strengthening India's diplomatic ties with Djibouti.

Keivom's appointment comes at a time when the relationship between India and Djibouti is deepening. Historical and cultural linkages between the two nations date back to a time well before their respective independences. For centuries, Indian seafarers and traders, primarily from Gujarat and Kerala, frequented the port of Adulis, engaging in trade involving spices, silk, gold, and ivory.

These early interactions laid the foundation for the strong diplomatic ties that exist today. In 1969, even before Djibouti's independence in 1977, the Honorary Consul of India began operations in the country, marking the initiation of formal diplomatic relations. Djibouti established its embassy in New Delhi in 2004, and India followed by opening its resident mission in Djibouti in 2019, underlining the growing importance of the bilateral relationship.

Beyond trade and diplomacy, the two nations have demonstrated critical cooperation in times of crisis. One notable example was Operation Rahat in April 2015, during which Djibouti provided exceptional support in evacuating Indian nationals and others from war-torn Yemen. This act of solidarity underscored the mutual trust and support between the two nations, which continue to shape their diplomatic and strategic priorities. In recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral ties, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh was conferred India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in March 2019.

India's bilateral trade with Djibouti has also shown significant growth. In the financial year 2020-21, the trade volume between the two countries reached USD 367.23 million, with India's exports accounting for USD 347.06 million. Major export items included rice, engineering goods, fruits, vegetables, machinery, metals, and food products.

Between April 2021 and January 2022, India's exports to Djibouti surged to USD 619.03 million, reflecting a 117% increase. Imports from Djibouti also rose by 133% to USD 34.57 million during the same period, further highlighting the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. (ANI)

