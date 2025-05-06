Jakarta, May 6: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck west of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Tajikistan, No Casualties Reported.

The agency said that the quake's epicentre was located 85 kilometres from Tobelo district at a depth of 123.9 kilometres. Earthquake in Argentina: Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Quake Jolts Ushuaia City, Triggering Tsunami Fears.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

