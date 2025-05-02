A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck off the southern coast of Argentina on Thursday, shaking the remote region near Ushuaia, the southernmost major city in the world. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was located approximately 219 km south of Ushuaia and at a shallow depth of just 10 km (around 6 miles), which typically intensifies surface-level shaking. The tremor occurred in one of the planet's most sparsely populated regions, near the tip of South America, just north of Antarctica. Despite the strength of the quake, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and the risk to populated areas remains low due to the remote location. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely for any signs of tsunami activity. While no tsunami has been confirmed so far, officials continue to assess potential marine hazards in the South Atlantic region. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel Blocked in India Amid Ongoing Tension Between 2 Nations Post Pahalgam Terror Attack.

7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ushuaia City

🚨🇦🇷BREAKING: 7.4 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF COAST OF ARGENTINA — SHAKES TIP OF SOUTH AMERICA A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck today, roughly 136 miles south of Ushuaia, Argentina — the last major city before you reach Antarctica. The quake was pretty shallow, only 6… https://t.co/tyRr71lchY pic.twitter.com/eJCg52wtYF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 2, 2025

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 219 km S of Ushuaia, Argentina https://t.co/QzqRooM4PK — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 2, 2025

